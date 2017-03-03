Vodafone 4G live in Montrosen

Following work to bring 4G to Montrose, Vodafone has confirmed that the service is now live in the town.

Vodafone announced in March last year that they planned to roll out 4G to Montrose.

The arrival of Vodafone 4G in Montrose means all customers with compatible devices and bundles are now able to connect to the internet more quickly, more reliably and in more places than ever before.

4G services will also help businesses improve productivity by enabling employees to work where they want to, when they want to.

The rollout of 4G services is part of approximately £2 billion Vodafone is spending on its network and services in the UK, including network improvements across its 3G network.