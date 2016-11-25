Christmas films and a ‘unique’ light switch on for Montrose

Montrose Playhouse Project is gearing up for its first major film event in December at the old pool car park on The Mall in the town.

The event on Saturday, December 3, which covers the whole day from 11am, will encompass a Christmas market, bands playing, carol singers, an appearance from Santa and his friends and film screenings, as well as a unique Christmas light switch on.

Santa’s Grotto will be run by local emergency service group MESG and is open to all to visit.

The only ask is for people to bring along an item for the local food bank in exchange for a gift from Santa.

There will also be craft and food and drink stalls selling an array of gifts and products.

Entry is free but a donation to the Playhouse Project is asked for.

The Angus group The Food Life will be in attendance bringing some fresh local produce from hog roast and pizza to gins and cakes. They will also be doing some festive and cinema favourites, such as flavoured popcorns and mulled drinks.

From 11.30am three bands will play over the event to keep you rocking round the Christmas tree - Journey North, Billy Mitchell and Burlesque. Again a donation for entry is asked.

At 3pm Montrose Rotary Group and this year’s Citizen of the Year, Joe Wishart, will take to the stage to present a live Christmas tree light switch on from the High Street to the big screen set up for the cinema event at night.

David Paton, chairman of Montrose Playhouse Project, said it is “a totally unique take on the local switch on”.

The market will then close and gates for the outdoor cinema open at 4pm where the Playhouse Project is screening two classic Christmas films supplied and shown by FilmMobile Scotland.

The Muppet Christmas Carol and Elf will be beamed onto the huge 12 x 6m screen mounted to the back of the old pool building.

There are two types of ticket available - the grandstand seating, which is a portable racked seating unit, and also a bring your own chair option for those wanting a more authentic outdoor cinema feel.

David said: “The event, which is already selling better than expected, has a bad weather plan of moving to the Montrose Academy Assembly Hall and this decision will be made on December 1, so if you have tickets please keep and eye on our social media page.”

Food and drink, including alcoholic beverages, will be available during both screenings.

Tickets are sold separately and available from Henry Hoggs Montrose and also online at www.filmmobile.com/tours/montrose/

The Playhouse Project can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MontrosePlayhouseProject

The Playhouse team would like to thank everyone who is helping to make this event a reality and also to the sponsors - MoFest, Scott Alexander Solicitors, John D Crawford Architectural Services, Thorntons, Pert Bruce Construction, MMG Archbold, MESG, Montrose Rope & Sail, Beauty Within, Millarworld and The Rotary Club of Montrose.