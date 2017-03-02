Coach Trip: Road to Montrose

Contestants from E4’s Coach Trip swapped the Road to Marbs for the Road to Montrose at the weekend.

Calvin Davidson welcomed three former holiday companions to his home town - Sophie Healey, Adam Seed and Conrad Williams.

The group were meeting local fans, and had an appearance at Busby’s, where they were given the VIP treatment by Wendy Thompson. Before Busby’s, they visited The Star, Market Arms and The Anchor where locals gave the visitors a warm welcome.

Calvin said: “Our weekend was amazing. The guys had an amazing time in Montrose. We started off the evening meeting some fans of the show and posing for pictures with them.

“On Sunday, the guys were shown round Montrose and the beautiful sights of the Basin and the Bamse Memorial, among other things.

“I want to especially thank everyone who welcomed them in to Montrose and showed them a good night, and of course a big thanks to Wendy and the team at Busby’s for an awesome night in the VIP.”

Speaking about his experience on the show, the model said it allowed him to do things he “never dreamt of.”

Calvin said: “The support and fan base from people has been unreal. My ‘phone still hasn’t stopped with people giving support and wishing me luck in the future. Our social media followings have tripled and it’s always positive too. They want to see us on more shows. Twitter has been particularly active with support for team Conrad and Calvin.”

Calvin and Conrad were eliminated ninth on the show, but Calvin would do it all again.

He said: “The highlight of being on coach trip was meeting new friends and getting to do things I’ve never dreamt of doing or never had time to do, and of course meeting Brendan. I would most certainly go back and do it all over again. I actually applied for the next series with Conrad again but they said it isn’t possible right now after being on so soon.”

The appearance has also opened up new career prospects for the model: “It has led to me being spotted and signed by a showbiz agent in London.

“I am likely to be moving to London soon as there is heaps of work in the pipeline, including celebrity charity football matches, club appearances with some of the other cast members and other big shows lined up. The future is looking bright.”