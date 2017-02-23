Contract awarded to provide advanced connectivity

Boston Networks has been awarded a contract to design, supply and install a new Wireless Wide Area Network (WWAN) to provide advanced connectivity to towns and rural schools across the Angus Council area.

The upgrade will include the provision of wireless connectivity to a number of schools to deliver the higher bandwidth required to facilitate the delivery of the Curriculum for Excellence programme. Moreover, the project will help the council to enhance infrastructure and connectivity in the county, a key driver of sustainable economic development. The network will also deliver the capacity to facilitate the council’s ‘Transforming Angus’ programme, which focuses on improving service delivery through the use of digital technology.

Boston Networks will work closely with the Council’s IT Innovation team to deliver the project as part of their digital 2020 strategy. Using wireless technology, instead of traditional leased circuits, Boston Networks will deliver a truly scalable and flexible carrier class, high performance network, which will offer significant cost efficiencies to Angus Council. The savings made will then be reinvested in value added cloud based services.

The future-proof WWAN solution will deliver both high speed line of sight and challenging non-line of sight connectivity to schools, including Arbroath Academy and Carnoustie High, and to towns, such as Arbroath, Forfar and Montrose, with the added advantage of set upgrade paths to increase throughput and extend range and coverage to meet future demand.

Boston Networks dedicated Support Services division will also provide support and maintenance services to the council to ensure the key towns and schools have continuous access to high capacity, reliable connectivity.

Anne Donnelly, Client Operations Manager, commented: “We are delighted to be working with Angus Council to design and upgrade their WWAN connectivity. Working in close partnership with the Council, we will undertake the planning, design, delivery and support of the WWAN utilising our experienced in-house technical team to deliver cost efficiencies, including reducing the total cost of ownership, without compromising on either the quality or the technological benefits.”

The project will commence in March, with Boston Networks conducting rigorous surveys to support the meticulous design and upgrade across the Angus Council region.