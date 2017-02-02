Angus Facebook drug dealers face jail

A couple who took drug deal orders over Facebook were today (Thursday) facing jail.

Edward Hayes and Katarzyna Bielec sold cannabis from their home in Montrose to customers who contacted them by Facebook Messenger.

When the property was raided in March last year police officers found heroin worth £1340, cannabis worth £525 and £613.50 in cash - some of the profits of their dealing.

A probe revealed Facebook messages were sent to Bielec’s account over a six month period starting in October 2015 from prospective customers.

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell told Dundee Sheriff Court that they referenced “weights, prices and smoke”.

She added: “There were also text messages on phones relating to the accused over that period.

“Both denied any knowledge of dealing activity when interviewed by police.”

Bielec (35) and Hayes (40), both of Montrose, pleaded guilty on indictment to charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Defence solicitor Grant Bruce, for Hayes, said: “This is his fourth conviction for being concerned in the supply of drugs and he appreciates he is in a difficult position.”

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until March for social work background reports and released both on bail meantime.

He said: “It would look as if Mr Hayes is in commerce here to pay the cost of a fairly heavy heroin addiction.

“We have to address that or he will find himself with a significant custodial sentence.”