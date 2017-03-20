Angus Facebook drug dealers given community payback orders

A couple who took drug deal orders over Facebook today (Monday) avoided jail terms.

Edward Hayes and Katarzyna Bielec sold cannabis from their home in Montrose to customers who contacted them by Facebook Messenger.

When the property was raided in March last year Police Scotland officers found heroin worth £1340, cannabis worth £525 and £613.50 in cash - some of the profits of their dealing.

A probe revealed Facebook messages were sent to Bielec’s account over a six month period starting in October 2015 from prospective customers.

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell told Dundee Sheriff Court that they referenced “weights, prices and smoke”.

She added: “There were also text messages on ‘phones relating to the accused over that period.

“Both denied any knowledge of dealing activity when interviewed by police.”

Bielec, 35, and Hayes, 40, both of Montrose, pleaded guilty on indictment to charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Defence solicitor Grant Bruce, for Hayes, said: “This is his fourth conviction for being concerned in the supply of drugs and he appreciates he is in a difficult position.”

However, Sheriff George Way opted not to jail either of them.

He sentenced Bielec to a community payback order with one year’s supervision and 150 hours unpaid work.

Hayes was given a community payback order with one year’s supervision, a drug treatment requirement and a restriction of liberty order confining him to his home on an electronic tag from 8pm until 7am every day for four months.