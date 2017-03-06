Angus man accused of assaulting 75-year-old

An Angus man is to stand trial accused of assaulting a 75-year-old woman in a shopping centre car park on Boxing Day after allegedly driving round the multi-storey the wrong way at “excessive speed”.

Stephen Macfarlane faces two charges over an alleged incident at the Overgate Shopping centre car park in Dundee city centre on December 26 last year.

It is alleged he first drove “without due care and attention” and failed to observe a one-way system, drove at excessive speed and forced another motorist to “take evasive action to avoid a collision”.

Prosecutors say he then assaulted Dorothy Chesters, age 75, and pushed her to the ground.

Macfarlane, 38, of Dunnichen Avenue, Forfar, denied two charges on summary complaint at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A trial date was set in June and he was ordered to attend a pre-trial hearing in May.