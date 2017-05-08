Appeal after farm fire

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a suspicious fire at a farm in the St Cyrus area.

Officers received a report of several hay bales being set alight at around 8pm on Saturday May 6, within the grounds of Mains of Woodstone Farm. The damage has been estimated at a low four figure sum.

PC Hannah Sproat, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would appeal to anyone with information about this incident to please get in touch. In particular we would like to speak to four teenagers, aged around 15/16-years-old, who were seen in the area around the time in question and could assist with our inquiries.

“The farm is near the A92 so I would also urge any drivers who may have been in the area and saw anyone or anything suspicious to let us know.

“Thankfully no one was hurt as a result of this incident however it goes without saying that the outcome could have been much worse, even fatal.

“Anyone with information can contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.”