Appeal following attempted break-in

Officers in Montrose are currently investigating an unsuccessful attempt to enter domestic premises in the town yesterday (Thursday).

The incident took place in Inch terrace, Montrose, sometime between 6.45am and 3.45pm yesterday (April 13).

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen persons within the area at this time acting suspiciously.

Police are keen to stress that the attempt to enter the premises was unsuccessful and would like to remind occupants to ensure their properties are secure regardless of whether they are occupied or not.

If you can help with this enquiry please contact 101 or any Police Officer and quote CR/009252/17.