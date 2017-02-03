Appeal to help trace Montrose man

Police Scotland, Tayside Division is appealing for information that could help trace the whereabouts of 20-year-old Liam Guthrie from Montrose, who was last seen at 7.30pm on February 2.

Liam is described as being 6 feet tall, of thin build with ginger hair which is swept back.

When last seen he was wearing a dark coloured parka jacket which has a hood with a fur trim, dark coloured jeans and red Nike Airmax trainers.

Anyone who has any information that could assist Tayside Division in tracing him should call 101 or speak to any police officer or visit any Police Station.