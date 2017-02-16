Bus driver assaulted in Montrose

Police in Montrose are appealing for information after a bus driver was assaulted and verbally abused.

The incident took place at around 6.05pm on Saturday, January 28. The 107 bus service arrived at the stance in High Street, Montrose. Whilst there the driver was assaulted and verbally abused by two male passengers.

The first male is described as white, very thin, around 5’6, around 30 years of age, wearing a heavy black winter jacket with hood up, black jeans and black trainers.

The second male is described as white, slim build, early twenties, 5’8-5’9, short shaved light coloured hair, wearing a grey hooded top, blue jeans and white trainers.

Any person who may have witnessed this incident is requested to contact Police quoting reference CR/002595/17.