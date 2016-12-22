Detective Superintendant describes murder of Kimberley MacKenzie as “horrific” and “brutal”

A Detective Superintendent has described the murder of a Montrose mum-of-three as “horrific” and “brutal”.

Steven Jackson was today found guilty of murdering 37-year-old Kimberley MacKenzie in Market Street, Montrose, in October last year.

Both Jackson (40) and his former lover Michelle Higgins (29) were found guilty of attempting to defeats the ends of justice by disposing of Kimberley’s remains.

The charge of murder against Higgins was found not proven.

Following the convictions at Glasgow High Court, Detective Superintendent Jim Smith, of the Major Investigation Team, issued a statement.

He said: “This was a horrific and brutal murder.

“The violent and terrible actions of Steven Jackson, who has now been convicted of the murder, and the combined actions of both him and Michelle Higgins in disposing of Kimberley’s remains, has left her family and friends devastated.

“The manner in which they conducted themselves leaves them beneath contempt, and shows a level of depravity which thankfully is extremely rare.

“This was a challenging, complex and protracted investigation involving a range of specialist officers from within Police Scotland working closely with our partners in forensic services, all of whom I would pay tribute to for their professionalism and dedication whilst carrying out their work on this particularly gruesome task.

“It’s hard to imagine how difficult the last year has been for Kimberley’s family and our thoughts are with them.

“I hope today’s conviction brings some measure of comfort knowing that those responsible have been brought to justice.”