Identity of human bone found on Lunan Bay still unknown

A year on from a fragment of human bone being discovered on Lunan Bay and police are no further ahead with identifying the remains.

Following the discovery of the fragment last year, families with missing relatives in the local area were contacted by the police, as well as those with missing loved ones outside Angus.

However, the fragment, which was found in the wake of Storm Frank, has now been identified as being decades old.

It is understood a member of the public came across the bone while walking on the beach on January 13, 2016 .

The fragment, believed to be from a human jaw, was sent away for forensic examination last January and investigations are still on-going.

A Tayside Division spokesperson said: “No person has been identified in connection with the bone fragment found. It has been examined and the assessment is that it is decades old.

“We will continue to investigate any information that could assist with our enquiries.’’

It is not known how long the process of identifying the bone will take but it could be some time.

Police officers searched between Redcastle and Ethie Haven the day after the discovery on January 14, 2016.

They combed the sand dunes and the foreshore.

No further remains were found on the beach and police officers did not return to the area on January 15.

As the fragment was found on the coastline there are no guarantees that it belongs to someone from the Angus area. It could have washed up from anywhere in the UK or as far as one of the Scandinavian countries.

In the aftermath of Storm Frank, the week before the bone was unearthed, the carcass of a 30-stone leatherback turtle, a endangered species, was discovered on St Cyrus Beach.

Around 20 volunteers helped to move the 1.5 metre dead animal on to a vehicle so it could be taken to Inverness for a post mortem.

The bodies of dead sheep also washed up on beaches across the Angus and Mearns coastline after the storm hit the North-east of Scotland at the end of 2015.