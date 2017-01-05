Jail for threatening behaviour in Tesco

A knife-carrying thug who threatened the children of a supermarket security guard when he and his brother were accused of shoplifting has been jailed for 14 months.

Aaron Bradley and brother Mark were stopped as they exited a Tesco store in Montrose after being monitored on CCTV.

Aaron Bradley immediately became aggressive and began shouting obscenities at staff.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court that Bradley then targeted a security guard, headbutting him and attempting to bite him.

The court heard that Bradley then threatened the guard and his family.

She continued: “Police attended the locus and observed the accused on the ground.

“Officers were made aware that he had a knife in his pocket and it was taken by police.”

Bradley, 21, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to charges of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, assault and possessing a knife on October 9 last year at Tesco, Western Road, Montrose.

Mark Bradley, 23, of Montrose, failed to appear in court to face charges against him and a warrant for his arrest was granted.

Defence solicitor Lynne Sturrock said: “His partner is pregnant and he wishes to start afresh in the community before that new arrival.”

Sheriff Alastair Brown jailed Bradley for 14 months.

He said: “It has been made clear repeatedly that those who assault shop staff who are just doing their job can’t expect any sympathy.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, if someone who is being dealt with by shop staff then threatens that person’s children - which is what you did - they may expect to be dealt with severely.”