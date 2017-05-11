Laurencekirk drug farm raided

A cannabis-growing operation with a harvested street value of £17,000 has been disrupted by Police Scotland.

As part of an intelligence led operation, a cannabis cultivation with a potential street value of £17,000 in the Laurencekirk area has been taken recovered.

A drugs search warrant was executed yesterday (Wednesday) and as a result a 25-year-old woman and 23-year-old man have been charged in relation to drugs offences.

They are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Investigating officer PC Connon said: “We will continue to act on information provided to us by the community and would encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information about drug activity is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.