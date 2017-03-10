London man accused of ‘sexting’ Tayside teenagers

A man is to stand trial accused of “sexting” two girls aged 15 and 16 - allegedly sending them “sexual remarks” and intimate pictures.

Paul Howard, of London, is alleged to have sent a string of messages to two girls in the Tayside area in August last year.

Prosecutors say he sent a 15-year-old girl social media messages containing sexual remarks as well as three images of his genitals.

A 16-year-old girl was also allegedly sent sexual messages via social media and a single image of his genitals.

Howard, 21, of Clarendon Road, Collierswood, London, denied two charges under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act on summary complaint at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff George Way set a further pre-trial hearing later this month.