Man accused of brutal assault on police officers

A man is to stand trial accused of “instructing his dog to attack” two Angus police officers.

Paul McRorie faces a series of charges over an alleged incident on April 15 last year at his home in Brechin.

It is alleged he first assaulted PC Paul Conboy by spitting at his head in the knowledge that he was a carrier of Hepatitis C.

McRorie is then alleged to have obstructed or hindered PCs Conboy, Michael Coward, Ronnie Irvine and Matthew Simpson, by struggling violently with them and lashing out with his arms and legs and attempting to throw stones at them.

Prosecutors say McRorie then instructed a dog to attack PCs Conboy and Coward before “uttering threats of violence towards them” and threatening to kill them.

He is then alleged to have again assaulted PC Conboy by kicking him on the body and attempting to headbutt him.

The following day at Arbroath Police Station McRorie is alleged to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner and shouted derogatory remarks at PC Irvine.

McRorie, 41, of Drumachlie Park, Brechin, denies two charges of assault, two of threatening and abusive behaviour and one of resisting arrest on indictment at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said: “He pleads not guilty to the charges. Certain evidence can be agreed in this case.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued the case to a trial date next month.