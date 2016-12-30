Man charged in connection with Montrose robbery

A man in his 50s has been charged in connection with a robbery in Montrose.

Police Scotland has confirmed that a 57-year-old man has been charged with the incident that happened at Newhame Road, Montrose, on Saturday, December 17.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and he is expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court today.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance.”