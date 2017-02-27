Montrose lifeboat assists in Arbroath search

The Montrose all-weather lifeboat RNLB Ian Grant Smith was requested on Saturday (February 25) to assist in a search at Arbroath cliffs.

The call to assist came in at 3.19pm, after reports of a person in the water.

Once on the scene the lifeboat with its volunteer crew joined the multi-agency operation involving The RNLI, HM Coastguard helicopter / rescue teams and Police Scotland.

The rescue teams carried out extensive searches along the coastline and with fading light, RNLB Ian Grant Smith was stood down at 6.20pm to return to Montrose.

The Montrose Lifeboat continued in the search on Sunday, searching an area instructed by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, before being released to return to Montrose once the search was completed.

The search for 18-year-old Ralph Smith has entered a third day, with Police Scotland supported by Police Scotland Air Support Unit and specialist Police Scotland Search Teams.