Montrose murder trial: Co-accused tells jury ‘I’m not a killer’

A mother-of-two accused of murdering 37-year-old Kimberley MacKenzie and then chopping up her body told jurors on Monday: “I’m not a killer”.

Michelle Higgins (29) claims that her co-accused and former lover Steven Jackson (40) carried out the brutal killing and then sawed Kimberley’s body into 12 pieces.

Jackson and Higgins both deny murdering Kimberley at 40A Market Street, Montrose, on October 27, last year.

Higgins told prosecutor Ashley Edwards QC that she helped drag mother-of-three Kimberley into the bath where she was chopped up.

She also admitted that she held open black bin bags while Jackson dropped body parts into them and also helped to disposed of the parts.

The High Court in Glasgow has heard that body parts were found in four bins in Montrose town centre and other parts, including the head, were found in a suitcase and a child’s rucksack in a shower cubicle at 73 William Phillips Drive, Montrose.

When Higgins was detained by police in Aberdeen she had the keys to 73 William Phillips Drive in her possession.

Ms Edwards said to Higgins, who was giving evidence for a second day: “You had a knife and Steven Jackson had a knife,” and she replied: “I’ve never stabbed anyone in my life.”

The prosecutor then said: “One of you had a hammer and one had the large paint scraper,” and Higgins told her: “That’s not true. It is lies.”

Ms Edwards went on: “That is why you never went to the police, you and Steven Jackson killed her together,” and Higgins replied: “I did not kill her. I did not dismember her.”

Higgins was asked why she had not called an ambulance for Kimberley and said: “No because I had someone who was deranged beside me who could kill me. I froze.”

The prosecutor then said: “At around 12.40pm you are unfrozen and holding hands with Steven Jackson in the High Street and later you are out alone and texting him telling him you love him,” and Higgins replied: “Yes.”

Jackson also sent a text to Higgins saying ‘I need help got some bits chopped offxx’ and she replied: ‘mink lol.’

Ms Edwards asked Higgins: “What does mink mean,” and she replied: “Somebody that is disgusting.”

The prosecutor then said to Higgins: “Then lol laugh out loud. That’s what you said. This was somebody who was supposed to be your friend and you’re laughing out loud,” and Higgins replied: “I was just going along with him.”

The court heard that after Kimberley’s body was chopped up the pieces were hidden behind the tumble drier in the flat in 40A Market Street, before being moved.

Higgins said they were there when police came to the house looking for Kimberley after she was reported missing.

Defence QC Donald Findlay, representing Jackson, accused Higgins of lying and said it was her who had killed Kimberley. She denied this.

He suggested that while having a smoke at Dundee police station she confessed to a police officer that she hit Kimberley with a hammer on the legs. Higgins said she could not remember the policeman or any conversation.

She was then asked by the QC: “Why did you go and buy a saw,” and she replied: “Because Steven asked me to, because I was already sooked into this nightmare.”

Higgins told Mr Findlay that in 2015 she had a £500 a week heroin habit.

He asked her why she had shown no emotion when shown the child’s rucksack, which she had used to transport one of Kimberley’s body parts, and she said she had lots of emotions and added: “You don’t see any of it.”

The QC added: “Again seeing a knife which was plunged again and again into your friend’s body you show no emotion,” and Higgins told him: “I’ve seen it numerous times. I have plenty of emotion, you don’t have any idea of it.”

Mr Findlay said that she had killed Kimberley because she had a motive – jealousy – and added that Jackson had no motive whatsoever to murder her.

Higgins said: “It’s a made-up motive. It is rubbish.”

Mr Findlay added: “You hit her with a hammer and stabbed her and he helped you to chop up the body,” and Higgins replied: “What so, he just chopped up a body. He killed her and then chopped up her body.”

She denied a suggestion by Mr Findlay that she was carrying out a “character assassination” of Jackson.

Higgins told the court on Friday that as Kimberley sat in an armchair Steven Jackson, who she described as being in “a trance-like state,” smashed a hammer into the side of her face.

She told her defence QC Mark Stewart that while she sat talking to Kimberley, Jackson was hovering back and forwards between the living room and the hallway.

She told the jury that Kimberley had come to visit them in the morning and added: “It just felt like any other day and then it changed.”

Higgins said: “It was lightening quick, like clicking a finger. He just came in and swung a hammer and hit her on the side of the face. She stumbled onto the floor and ended up on the rug.”

The mother-of-two then claimed that Jackson took a cushion from the sofa and sat on top of Kimberley, who was lying on her back, and began stabbing her in the chest area with a Skean Dhu he kept in his sock.

She added: “He then got off her and stood for a minute and got the hammer and hit her on the head. I don’t know how many times it was. She was unconscious, but I could hear her breathing it was loud and laboured.”

At this point Higgins told the jury that Jackson got a large wallpaper scraper and hit Kimberley with force to the side of her head.

She said: “Her breathing stopped.”

When asked by Mr Stewart how she felt during the incident, Higgins replied: “I was in shock. I was standing up screaming. It was just so surreal.”

Higgins told the court that as Kimberley lay dead or dying she and Jackson went to score heroin, leaving her lying on the rug in the living room.

After coming back and taking the heroin in the bedroom, she said they dragged Kimberley’s body - which was still on the rug - into the bathroom.

Higgins then said that Kimberley’s body, which was still clothed, was tipped into the bath by Jackson.

She told the jurors that the following day Jackson sent her out to buy a saw and bin liners.

She said after giving these items to Jackson she went out for about 30 minutes.

When she arrived back home Kimberley’s body was naked in the bath and added: “She had parts missing. They were on the outside of the bath.”

Higgins told the court that she helped Jackson put body parts in bin bags, but added: “I was scared and I was manipulated into helping.”

Asked why she did not contact the police, she said: “It was a very difficult place back then. I ask myself every night why I didn’t act differently.”

Higgins denied assaulting or murdering Kimberley.

Jackson claims that it was Higgins who hit Kimberley over the head with a hammer.

A forensic scientist told the court last Thursday that alleged murder victim Kimberley MacKenzie’s two hoodie tops were heavily blood stained and covered in up to 45 stab cuts.

Barry Mitchell said that cutting marks found at the right sleeve of the tops were consistent with the use of a saw.

Mr Mitchell said that he obtained a saw similar to one seized by police from murder accused Steven Jackson and Michelle Higgins’ home and a jumper identical to the blue hoodie worn by Kimberley.

He then conducted an experiment by cutting the back of the new jumper with the saw and comparing it to the one of those found dumped in a bin in William Phillip Drive, Montrose.

He told prosecutor Ashley Edwards QC: “Our conclusion was that the cuts to the test garment related well to the cuts to the right sleeve.”

Mr Mitchell said that one of the hoodies was blue and extensively bloodstained on hood, front and neck.

He added: “It had stab cuts to the right sleeve and side of the left elbow, more than 45 stab cuts over the front and back the top.”

Mr Mitchell said the second jumper had tears and cuts is corresponding areas, although the number of stab cuts was only 30.

He added: “It is my opinion that the items were worn together.”

The jury heard that a small amount of Kimberley’s blood was found in the u-bend which was removed from the bath at 40A Market Street, Montrose.

Mr Mitchell said: “In my opinion this was due to blood seeping through between the seal.

“We regularly receive u-bends to examine in the laboratory and it is unusual for us to find blood.”

Ms Edwards asked: “Does that tell us anything about the quantity of the blood,” and Mr Mitchell replied: “I can’t say, but you wouldn’t get this from someone cutting their finger. The finding could be explained by a significant amount of blood from her having flowed out from the bath into the u-bend.”

The court also heard that minute traces of blood matching the DNA of Kimberley MacKenzie were found on the striking end of a hammer which prosecutors allege was used to bludgeon her.

The jury has heard that the hammer was seized by police from Steven Jackson’s home after Kimberley’s body parts were found.

Mr Mitchell was asked by Ms Edwards: “You found blood in a number of areas on the hammer and it had DNA matching that of Kimberley MacKenzie on the striking end of the hammer and the mid section of the grip of the handle,” and he replied: “Yes.”

He described the blood as being “minute spots.”

He also examined the right shoe of the pair that Jackson was wearing when he was detained by police on November 5, 2015.

There were tiny traces of blood between the sole and the upper and added: “They matched the DNA profile of Kimberley MacKenzie.

Mr Mitchell said he also found blood on the left shoe, but this had not been analysed.

DNA matching Jackson’s was found on the handle of a green suitcase which contained body parts.

The jury also heard that blood was found on the back of Higgins mobile phone which matched the DNA profile of Kimberley.

Mr Mitchell said the blood could only be seen after the mobile phone cover was removed.

A neuro pathologist told the trial on Thursday that Kimberley MacKenzie may have died within minutes of being struck over the head.

Dr Daniel du Plessis, called by defence QC Donald Findlay, representing Jackson, said that he disagreed with colleague Dr William Stewart who claimed in evidence that she may have lived for an hour afterwards.

He said the problem was that she died on October 27, 2015, and the brain was not examined until November 10.

Dr du Plessis said: “That’s a long delay. The brain is more susceptible to deterioration than other parts of the body. It was obvious this brain had started to deteriorate. It was widespread.

“How the brain is preserved can make a big difference.

When asked by Mr Findlay: “From the time of the last injury till death from the brain injury how long would it be or can’t you say,” Dr du Plessis replied: “I can’t be certain but I could perceive a survival of a few minutes.”

Dr du Plessis said in his opinion the brain was too damaged to confidently claim as Dr Stewart had done that she had lived for an hour or more after the last blow to the head was struck.

He added: “It would be irresponsible to make a confident diagnosis. I don’t think you can do that safely in this case.”

Body tissue and blood from Kimberley were found in the house where she was allegedly murdered, the court was told last Wednesday.

Forensic scientist Jacqueline Sharp said that she examined the house - where murder accused Steven Jackson and Michelle Higgins lived - over four days in November and December, last year.

Ms Sharp told prosecutor Ashley Edwards that she went to the house to look for any blood and carry out blood pattern analysis.

She told the jury that she found blood spots on a black armchair in the living room, on the floor and wall nearby and at the bottom of a glass coffee table.

Ms Edwards said: “That was found to be the blood of Kimberley MacKenzie,” and Ms Sharp replied: “That’s what I understand from my colleagues’ report.

The court was told that blood was also found in the hallway and in the bathroom.

Some of the blood found was smeared and diluted and the prosecutor asked: “Could an explanation of that be an attempt to clean it,” and Ms Sharp said: “That’s one explanation.”

Referring to the blood spots found near low down on the wall the armchair in the living room Ms Edwards said: “If there was an assault taking place in that area while a person was on the floor would that account for it,” and the forensic scientist replied: “That is one explanation.”

The court was told that a smear of blood was found at the bathroom wall close to the door and Ms Edwards asked: “Could that be consistent with a person who had been injured being carried into the bathroom,” and Ms Sharp replied: “It is possible yes, it is one explanation.”

Ms Sharp also found what she described as “small translucent gelatinous pieces” on a cupboard door in the bathroom and on the hallway floor.

Ms Edwards asked: “Did you examine these pieces of body tissue,” and the forensic scientist replied: “They were noted on a cupboard door in the bathroom and on the hallway floor.”

She added: “They were typical of something you would see on the edges of knives or similar.”

Last Tuesday the court was told that Kimberley survived for about an hour after being hit on the head.

Neuro-pathologist Dr William Stewart, who examined her brain, said there was bruising and bleeding to the right hand side and also signs of brain swelling.

The court has heard from pathologists that Kimberley was struck over the right side of her head 10 or 11 times with a weapon like a claw hammer and wound have become unconscious as the blows rained down on her.

Dr Stewart told the jury that he examined the brain on December 10, last year.

Ms Edwards asked: “What did you find when you examined Kimberley MacKenzie’s brain,” and Dr Stewart said: “Some mild bruising on the right hand wide round which was bleeding. There was a segment of bone which looked like it had been embedded on impact.

“On the left hand side there was similar bruising.”

The court was told that Dr Stewart examined sections of the brain to determine how long Kimberley had survived after the initial blow to her head.

Dr Stewart was asked by Ms Edwards: “What was the likely survival time between injury and death,” and he replied: “We use experience and data to produce a timeline. The textbooks would suggest changes would take three to four hours, however my conservative estimate would be an hour or slightly less than an hour.”

He then said that with medical intervention the head injury was ‘potentially survivable.”

Defence QC Donald Findlay suggested changes in the brain caused by decay could account for his findings and that Kimberley died shortly after being injured.

Dr Stewart replied: “This is by no means a brain which masked the changes.”

Mark Stewart QC, defending Higgins, said: “The totality of your experience leads you to say the survival time at a conservative estimate was one hour,” and Dr Stewart replied: “That’s right.”

Jackson and Higgins both deny murdering Kimberley MacKenzie by repeatedly striking her on the head, neck and body with a hammer or similar instrument and striking her with a knife at 40a Market Street, Montrose, on October 27, last year.

They have also denied attempting to defeat the ends of justice by dismembering her using a saw, knives and a screwdriver and wrapping parts of her body in bin liners and bags and hiding them in bins at 40 Market Street, Patons Lane, Chapel Street and 73 William Phillips Drive, all Montrose, between October 27 and November 4, 2015.

The trial before judge Lady Rae continues.