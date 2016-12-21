Montrose murder trial: Jury to consider its verdict

The jury in the trial of Steven Jackson and Michelle Higgins, who deny murdering Montrose mother-of-three Kimberley MacKenzie, cutting up her body and dumping it in bins has retired to consider its verdict.

Trial judge Lady Rae told the jurors today (Wednesday, December 21) to put aside any feelings of sympathy and look at the evidence “dispassionately and impartially.”

Lady Rae said: “You are the judges. You must return a verdict without fear or favour.

“It is your assessment of the evidence which counts.”

Lady Rae told the jury of five women and nine men to take as long as they needed to reach their verdicts.

Jackson (40) and Higgins (29) are accused of murdering 37-year-old Kimberley MacKenzie by repeatedly striking her on the head, neck and body with a hammer or similar instrument and striking her with a knife at 40a Market Street, Montrose, on October 27, last year.

They are also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by dismembering her body using a saw, knives and a screwdriver and wrapping parts of her body in bin liners and bags and hiding them in bins at 40 Market Street, Patons Lane, Chapel Street and 73 William Phillips Drive, all Montrose, between October 27 and November 4, 2015.

Both deny the charges against them.