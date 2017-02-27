Police continue search for teen

Police Scotland are continuing a search for an 18-year-old man, reported to have fallen from Arbroath Cliffs at about 1pm on Saturday (February 25).

Police, who have named the teen as Ralph Smith, are being supported by the air support unit.

Chief Inspector David McIntosh said: “We have carried out extensive multi-agency searches of the coastline for Ralph over the weekend and these will continue today, with support from the Police Scotland Air Support Unit and specialist Police Scotland Search Teams.

“On Saturday, Ralph was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and blue and red trainers and he is described as being five feet, 10 inches tall to six feet tall, with short light brown hair and blue eyes.

“We know Arbroath Cliffs continues to be a popular area for walking and whilst we ask the public to report any information that could assist us with our search for Ralph, please be mindful of your own safety and do not put yourself in any danger. Our specialist search teams have the appropriate training and equipment to carry out searches of the water and coastline. If you have any information, please contact 101 or speak to any police officer.”