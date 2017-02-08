Police Inspector named for Brechin and Montrose locality

As part of a recent restructure, Police Scotland, Tayside Division, has introduced three new locality areas in Angus - Arbroath, Carnoustie & Monifieth; Forfar, Kirriemuir & the Glens; Brechin and Montrose.

Each area is headed up by an Inspector, who reports to their respective Area Commander.

For Brechin and Montrose, Inspector Alice Coventry will head up the locality.

Inspector Coventry has 18 years police service and has carried out the majority of her service in Perth and Kinross and Dundee. Undertaking a number of roles in her policing career, she has gained a broad knowledge of policing which will assist in providing a community-driven service for residents and businesses in the area.

Over 10 years, she was a Response Sergeant leading teams in Perth and Kinross, a Community Sergeant in Dundee, a Sergeant within Road Policing Unit, an Advanced Driving Instructor at Scottish Police College, Tulliallan and a Sergeant within Divisional Coordination Unit, Police Headquarters, Dundee.

Most recently, Inspector Coventry worked as a Police Incident Officer covering Perth and Kinross area, a role she carried out for 14 months before welcoming the role of Locality Inspector for the areas of Montrose, Brechin and Edzell.

Inspector Coventry said: “Although I have not worked in Angus before, I live here and went to school at Monifieth High School. I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to be your Locality Inspector for Montrose and Brechin. I look forward to building close working relationships with partner agencies in order that we can provide a focused service to our communities and I will look to resolve any concerns or issues you may have.

“I have a team of dedicated Locality Officers who, along with Response Officers, I will task with addressing key issues raised from the communities we serve.”

Outlining some of the concerns in the area, she continued: “I am aware that the key areas of that you are concerned about are anti-social behaviour, including youths causing annoyance and vandalism; road safety including illegal parking; drug misuse and drug dealing; rural crime, particularly theft of fuel and metal and acquisitive crime.

“By focussing our activity at dealing with those issues, I am confident that we will be able to make a noticeable difference. I would also welcome and encourage you to raise any other concerns you may have with us.

“I am committed to making our community a safer place for all who live, work and visit and I look forward seeing you in the Montrose, Edzell and Brechin areas.”

The dedicated Community Sergeant for the area is Sergeant Clark Renilson.

The email for Montrose and District locality team is TaysideMontroseDistrictCPT@Scotland.pnn.police.uk

The email for Brechin and Edzell locality team is TaysideBrechinEdzellCPT@Scotland.pnn.police.uk