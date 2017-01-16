Police issue appeal over stolen jacket

Police Scotland has issued an appeal, seeking information in relation to a theft which occurred at Sharkeys, George street, Montrose, in December.

The incident took place sometime between 11pm on Friday, December 16, and 1am on Saturday, December 17. A navy blue Barbour quilted jacket with a brown leather/suede strap at the neck and a flat collar. Size XXL, with an inner left hand pocket secured with Velcro and two external pockets, one on each side secured with buttons was taken from the back of a chair from within Sharkeys.

The jacket had medicine within its pockets which is important to the owner and potential dangerous if taken by others.

Anyone with any information in relation to this stolen item is encouraged to contact Police Scotland on 101.