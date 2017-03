Police officers in Montrose are keen to trace a group of youths who were seen in the High Street on Thursday night.

According to Police Scotland the group, consisting of males and females, were seen within Montrose High Street near to the Sense Charity Shop, between 10pm and 11pm on Thursday, March 9.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who was part of this group or has information regarding the identity of these youths.

Please contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote CR/006064/17.