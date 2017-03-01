Police urge public to be sensible when donating to doorstep charity callers

Police in Montrose are reminding residents to be wary of anyone going door-to-door collecting money for charity after an incident in the town.

At around 10am on Monday, February 27, Police were informed that two teenage girls were going door-to-door collecting for the Debra charity and would ask that any members of the public who have been visited by the teenagers to contact Police.

Anyone with information should contact PC Greg Soutar 1229 at Montrose Police Office by calling 101.

Any person collecting officially for charity will display an identification badge at all times, if you are in doubt please contact Police Scotland via 101.