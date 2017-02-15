Seminars to keep employers updated on latest legislation

Local law firm Thorntons is offering expert advice and guidance to keep employers up-to-date on the latest changes in employment legislation.

Its specialists are also giving the opportunity to reflect on key discrimination, employment status, unfair dismissal and whistleblowing cases over the last six months. The firm’s employment law update roadshow will also focus on issues such as equal pay reporting obligations, grandparental leave and Brexit.

Noele McClelland, employment law partner, said: “With the number of changes in employment law, it can be difficult for employers of any size to keep up with developments.

“Over the coming weeks, we are running a series of free employment law seminars open to HR professionals or business owners. We are taking these sessions around our various locations as we recognise the importance of businesses being able to access this advice locally.”

There will be five seminars between March 1 and March 16. Places are limited and details can be found at www.thorntons-law.co.uk/events