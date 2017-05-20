Teenagers charged over wilful fire-raising

Four teenagers have been charged in relation to a wilful fire-raising to hay bales in St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire earlier this month.

As a result of the fire during the evening of Saturday 6 May 2017, approximately 120 bales of hay were destroyed at an estimated cost of £2500.

The 14-year-old boys have been reported to the Children’s Reporter.

PC Marc Camus from the Kincardine and Mearns Community Policing Team said: “I’d like to thank the community for their assistance and support with this investigation.

“Not only has this incident impacted on the farmer but could have had far more serious consequences.”