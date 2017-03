Police Scotland is investigating the theft of a large metal gate from an address in Montrose.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a 3m by 4m metal gate in Hill Street on Saturday, February 25, 2017.

The theft occurred about 5.45pm, when two males were seen to be using tools to remove the gate.

If you have any information that would assist with this enquiry please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting CR/4972/17 or speak to a local officer.