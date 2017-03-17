Thieves target Angus home twice in one week

Police in Arbroath are appealing for witnesses after two separate thefts from the same address in St Vigeans Road this week.

House keys, a Samsung computer tablet and a mobile phone were stolen from the flat sometime between 6pm on Tuesday (March 14) and 7.30am on Wednesday (March 15).

Four gent’s watches were then stolen from the address at around 1am on Thursday (March 16).

Anyone who saw or heard any suspicious persons in the area at these times, should contact Police Scotland on 101 as they may have information that could assist with their enquiries.

Police Scotland would remind residents to make sure that the windows and doors of your home are securely locked. Do not leave an open invitation for thieves to enter and make a quick grab for car or house keys.

In addition, keep car and house keys in a secure place inside your home, away from the front door and out of sight, not on display on a hook, table or other furnishing.

Please look out for your neighbours and report any suspicious activity to Police Scotland on 101. Information can be provided anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org