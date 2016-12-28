Vandals target 30 cars in Montrose

Police are investigating after the tyres were vandalised of around 30 cars in Montrose in the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday).

Police Scotland is appealing for information to assist in tracing the person or persons responsible for vandalising the tyres of around 30 vehicles in the area of Baltic Street, Montrose in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday, December 27).

Thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused and officers continue to trace owners of vehicles that have been targeted. Drivers in the area are asked to check their vehicles and report any vandalisms to police.

This follows a similar incident where car tyres were vandalised in Montrose over the weekend of December 17 and 18.

Sergeant Clark Renilson said: “We are carrying out a number of positive lines of enquiry into these crimes and I would urge you to contact us if you have any information in connection with the vandalisms or those responsible. I ask that you contact any police officer, attend at Montrose Police Station or call 101 if you have information that could be helpful to our enquiries, in order that we can fully investigate the circumstances. Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”