Warning after cats in Montrose targeted

A cat owner in Montrose is urging other feline owners whose pets have been injured or gone missing to report it after both her cats were attacked.

Danielle Ormond’s two ginger and white toms, two-year-old Rory and nine-year-old Jasper, have suffered chemical burns with Rory having to have his ear removed.

On January 3, Rory came home with what Danielle, who lives in Glenprosen Street, described as a dark green, chalky powder like a grass stain on his fur that is liquid underneath.

She and partner Chris Paul rushed him to Kirkton Veterinary Centre in Stonehaven.

Danielle said: “He came in the house and I knew something was not right.

“There was a substance on his back.

“I picked him up and it smelt really potent.

“By the time we got to the vets within 45 minutes the skin had come off his back.

“The skin was shiny and his ear was burnt.

“The vet said it was a severe chemical burn.”

Rory was sent home and had to wear a head collar for 10 days to see if his ear healed.

The decision was then made by the vet to remove his ear as the cat was in too much pain.

Danielle and Chris kept him indoors for three months but after only being let out a few days Rory came home and fitted after a suspected poisoning on May 1.

Danielle explained: “He collapsed on the floor and his legs were going wild.”

She said Rory was aggressive towards her which is out of character for him. He was taken to the vets and spent three nights in their care.

Their other cat, Jasper, returned home last Monday (May 15) with the same substance on his back as Rory, as well as scratches.

Danielle believes it would be “impossible” for it to be a substance still dripping from January.

She is now keeping Rory and Jasper indoors.

She said: “I don’t think it us who are being targeted, I think it is cats in general.

“I don’t want to keep my cats inside.

“I would like people who live in the area, if their cat has been injured when it has come home or if has gone missing, to report it.

“We need to know how many cats have been hurt in the last year in the town then we can build a story.”

Danielle has reported all three incidents to the SSPCA.

SSPCA Inspector Karen Cooper said: “We are aware of cat attacks in the Montrose area, the investigation is currently on going with samples of the substance currently being tested.

“At this stage we would ask anyone with information to contact our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

“If you do have any concerns regarding your cats’ behaviour please seek immediate veterinary advice.”