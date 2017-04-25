Youth to appear in court after A90 incident

A 16-year-old boy is to appear in court tomorrow (Wednesday, April 26) after being charged in connecting with an alleged failure to stop for officers.
Police Scotland confirmed the youth had been charged with an alleged failure to stop, and other road traffic offences following an incident on the A90 in the Laurencekirk area yesterday evening (Monday April 25).
He will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.
