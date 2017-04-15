Youths seen running away from Montrose Golf Links after fireraising incident

A group of youths were seen running away from Montrose Golf Links after a fire was deliberately started among gorse bushes on one of the courses.

The shrubs on the Medal Course were set alight at about 7.30pm on Wednesday, April 5 and around five to six boys about the age of 12 were seen running away from the area at that time.

Montrose Golf Links released information earlier in the week about the incident, as well as a report of vandalism, and Police Scotland has now issued an appeal for information about the fireraising.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police Scotland is seeking information in relation to a deliberate fireraising to an area of gorse bushes, which occurred at about 7.30pm on Wednesday, April 5 next to the seventh tee of the Montrose Medal Golf Course.

“A group of five to six boys about 12-years-of age have been seen running away from the area at this time.

“Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact Police Scotland on 101.”