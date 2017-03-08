Angus pupils aiming high at Rock Challenge event

Schools in Angus are taking part in an event aiming to inspire, engage and motivate young people to make healthy and positive lifestyle choices.

The Be Your Best Rock Challenge takes place on March 30 and 31, when Dundee’s Caird Hall will be taken over by more than 1000 students.

Among the schools taking part will be Arbroath Academy, Arbroath High School, Montrose Academy, Forfar’s Strathmore Primary, Inverbrothock and Warddykes primaries from Arbroath, and Southesk Primary from Montrose.

The challenge is an opportunity for young people to perform live on a professional stage, whilst encouraging an adrenalin-based high that can be experienced through performing rather than using tobacco, alcohol or other drugs.

Teams of around 20 to 135 students will have up to eight minutes to perform their chosen theme to an audience of family, friends, VIPs, sponsors and a panel of industry professionals.

Every aspect of the performance will be devised, designed and created by the students. There will be a variety of themes, from the tackling of current social issues to the retelling of real-life events or fictional pieces.

Charlotte Payne, event coordinator, said: “Every year we see many different ideas and themes come to life at Rock Challenge events across the UK.

“It’s inspiring to see the amount of work and time each school puts into creating their performance and the end results are testament to the determination and enthusiasm of the young people involved.

“Seeing the positive effect that Rock Challenge has on the lives on the students and teachers involved is immensely rewarding.

“We look forward to producing a tour which truly highlights the talent and creativity of the young people of today.”

Involving more than 330 schools across the country this year’s UK Rock Challenge and J Rock tour is expected to reach 20,000 young people between the ages of seven and 18, and upwards of 38,000 audience members.

Mervyn Bishop, vice chairman of Be Your Best Foundation Vice Chair, which produces the event, said: “The Rock Challenge enables students to learn a wide range of new disciplines, experience real world learning to support the national curriculum, and develop employability skills such as team work, resilience, commitment and perseverance.”