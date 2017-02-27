Angus pupils benefit from Barefoot computer scheme

Almost 1500 Angus schoolchildren have benefited from a pioneering education programme to boost youngsters’ computing skills.

The Barefoot Computing project, which has reached more than one million pupils UK-wide, helps primary school teachers get to grips with computing so that they can better help their pupils.

Led by BT and the British Computing Society, Barefoot offers free teaching-resources and volunteer-led training workshops, designed to help primary school teachers get confident when teaching computer science and computing skills.

Brendan Dick, director of BT Scotland, said: “Across Scotland, BT volunteers are running workshops at schools the length and breadth of the country, giving teachers the confidence to teach computing to young people. Those skills will undoubtedly be used to successfully navigate a whole host of real-world challenges as they go through life.”

Barefoot was created in response to concerns that many young people are passive consumers rather than active creators of technology.