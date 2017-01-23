Donation replaces school’s long-lost sports kit

A village school is enjoying a new-found team spirit after the replacement of its long-lost sports kit.

For years, parents of pupils at Cortachy Primary School have watched the youngsters give their all for the school team in a mix of shorts and T-shirts cobbled together from their own wardrobes at home.

With the opposing schools resplendent in unified kits, parents began to wonder what had happened to the school’s own sports tops which had gone missing some time before.

Despite inquiries, no one knew where the kits were and parents decided to initiate a fund-raising campaign so ‘Cortachy’s finest’ could once again don the school’s colours with pride.

Thanks to connections with local gamekeepers and estates, their wishes were granted when Angus Glens Moorland Group presented them with a cheque for the new gear.

The moorland group was established in 2015 to showcase working life in the glen community.

And with a large part of the school roll made up of the children of estate residents, tenant farmers and gamekeepers, the group was delighted to help the Cortachy cause.

Lianne MacLennan, Angus Glens Moorland Group co-ordinator, said: “When the group members heard that the kids were going to sports events without the same kit, they wanted to help.

“There are a lot of kids at the school that are from estate workers’ families. Hopefully it will give them an extra edge and a bit of pride when competing this year.”

Parent Ruth White, who has three children at the school, said the gesture has been hugely appreciated by the children, the parents and the school.

She added: “No one knew what had become of the old kits. Therefore, time after time the school pupils would present themselves to local fixtures in whatever kit they owned, surrounded by kitted up teams from other schools. This didn’t seem right so the parent council decided to fund-raise.

“Thankfully Angus Glens Moorland Group offered their generous donation and there are now five kits for each age group. It gives the school a sense of belonging and, as rural school, it is an apt connection. The kids can’t wait to walk out at the upcoming fixtures wearing it.”