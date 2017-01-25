Farmhouse Breakfast bigger and better than ever

This week is proving to be the biggest and best Angus Countryside Initiative (ACI) Farmhouse Breakfast Week yet, with the children having an even greater variety of breakfast foods to sample.

Not only have more children than ever been getting the chance to take part in the tasty educational experience, but, after 10 years, the project has attracted support from new sponsors and more volunteers are helping to deliver the breakfasts.

In total 566 pupils in Angus and Dundee will be getting a visit from a team led by The Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) ACI during this week. The schools involved are St Thomas’, Warddykes, Andover, Hayshead and Borrowfield in Angus and Eastern, Blackness, St Fergus and Ardler in Dundee. Among these schools are those that were the first to ever get a RHET ACI farmhouse breakfast, when the initiative started over 10 years ago. Every school in Angus has now had the experience over that time.

The event’s regular sponsors, Angus Council, Dundee City Council, Goodfellows Cakes, Graham’s The Family Dairy, Instock, Mackays, Milton Haugh Farm Shop, Stirfresh, Strathmore Agribusiness, Tayside Contracts, Thomas Frost and Sons Bakers and W. N. Lindsay, are joined this year by Scotmid in supporting the events. Along with the other sponsors, who either donate product or sponsor the purchasing of product, Scotmid have very kindly donated vouchers to allow ACI to buy goods for the event in local Scotmid stores. Also, several of their staff will be attending events near their stores to help serve the breakfasts alongside RHET ACI volunteers. As always, ladies from the SWI will be helping out each day, with 25 of their members organised to come along to help over the week. In all 41 volunteers will be involved in delivering the initiative.

A new product on offer to the children this year will be potato scones, kindly donated by Goodfellows Cakes. This will add to the other healthy Scottish foods which the pupils get to sample, which include Aberfeldy Oatmeal porridge, honey, locally-made brown bread, granary and wholemeal rolls, fruit salad, Weetabix, Oatiflakes, Scottish Mature Cheddar cheese, soft fruit jams, oatcakes, Scottish soft fruit yogurts, fruit and vegetable juice, milk, oat milk and apple juice. The week-long event is free of charge to the schools involved and without the generosity of these companies RHET ACI would not be able to deliver the event.