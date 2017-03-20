Lathallan Pipe Band to play in New York

Lathallan School Pipe Band is to take part in an annual celebration of Scottish heritage in America this April.

The band is set to perform in front of thousands during Tartan Week in New York.

Pupils will be travelling with staff to New York on Thursday, April 6. Ranging from primary six to seniors, the 20-pupil strong band will play at various iconic landmarks - as well as the Tartan Week Parade on Saturday, April 8.

On Friday, April 7 they will perform at Intrepid - an American military and maritime history museum. This will be followed by a performance at Bryant Park in Manhattan. The band will also perform at the Statue of Liberty on April 9.

Mr Richard Toley, headmaster of Lathallan, said: “The trip shows the enriching opportunities offered to our pupils at Lathallan.

“The Pipe Band is an important part of our school and is a testament to the great efforts of the pupils and staff.”

The first Tartan Day Parade in New York took place in 1999, and this year’s event will be the 19th annual parade. The Parade starts at 2pm at West 45th Street and marches up 6th Avenue to 55th Street.

The Grand marshal of this year’s parade is Glasgow-born actor Tommy Flanagan.

Bands, Pipers, Dancers and Clans from Scotland and throughout the United States and Canada are joining the Parade, along with dozens of Scottish and West Highland Terriers.

The National Tartan Day New York Committee was founded by three New York-based Scottish-American organizations: the Saint Andrew’s Society of the State of New York, the New York Caledonian Club and the American-Scottish Foundation.