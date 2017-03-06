Lost film footage of Dundee University

Remarkable footage from the 1970s, a time when the hair was longer and the trousers wider, has been discovered in the University of Dundee archive and now made available as part of the University’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Depicting the wide range of student experience at the heart of the University in 1977, the video recovered from the University Archives highlights a great deal of what has and hasn’t changed in Tayside over the last 40 years.

It captures many of the student traditions on campus, some of which are still alive while others have passed into history.

The film also shows how the quality of the student experience has always been at the heart of the University’s activity.

Dundee is consistently ranked among the best student experiences to be found anywhere in the UK, placing in the top ten of the National Student Survey and being among the highest rated universities in the International Student Barometer, the largest annual survey of international students.

The `Live & Learn in Tayside’ 1977 video can be seen on the University’s 50th anniversary website at https://www.dundee.ac.uk/50/stories/student-experience/

As well as the historical footage, the page contains new interviews with some of those who were caught on camera in 1977. There are also images from across the 50 years since Dundee gained its independence to become a university in its own right, showing a very different student union and accommodation, and memorable moments such as the Rectorial `drag’ for Peter Ustinov.