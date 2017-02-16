Engineers called out after vehicle hits Angus rail bridge

Trains were briefly suspended yesterday (Wednesday) north of Montrose after a vehicle collided with a rail bridge.

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: “Following reports of a vehicle striking a railway bridge on Kinnaber Road north of Montrose, train service over the bridge was suspended until safety checks could be carried out.

“Our engineer’s inspection revealed no structural damage and passed the bridge as safe for rail traffic. Service was reinstated approximately 35 minutes after the incident was reported.”