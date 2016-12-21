Big boost for Montrose Basin Visitor Centre

The popular Montrose Basin Visitor Centre will undergo a five-figure refurbishment at the start of 2017 – its first revamp in almost 10 years.

Thanks to £37,800 from National Lottery players through the Heritage Lottery Fund, the displays in the Scottish Wildlife Trust centre will be given a new look, and screens showing footage of wildlife will be installed.

Montrose Basin is known for attracting tens of thousands of wintering pink-footed geese every year.

The visitor centre will close for around six weeks from New Year’s Day to allow the improvements to be made.

Manager Caroline Hendry said: “The centre opened in 1995 and our last refurbishment was nearly ten years ago, so it’s a good time to refresh our displays and make the most of new technology.

“We’re delighted to have received support from the Heritage Lottery Fund as well as from our members in Angus to make this happen.

“I’m positive people will love the changes we’re planning to make. When we reopen in February visitors will be able to discover much more about the amazing variety of wildlife that lives on the basin.”

The Trust is working with CMC Associates to complete the improvements.

CMC director Mike Spearman said: “This is a great opportunity to update not just the displays but also the video and web technology in the visitor centre.”

Lucy Casot, head of the Heritage Lottery Fund said: “Our natural heritage is a most precious resource and, thanks to National Lottery players, HLF grants have helped to protect and interpret an amazing range of landscapes, habitats, and species of plants and animals. HLF is delighted to support the ‘Enhancing the Visitor Journey at Montrose Basin’ that will stimulate people’s interest in the natural world and so help them conserve it for future generations.”

The improvement project has also been supported by the Crown Estates, and the Trust’s North Angus and Dundee & Angus local groups.

