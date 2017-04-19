Boat to promote Ferryden’s fishing heritage

The community is being asked to name an iconic salmon boat which has been placed at the entrance of Ferryden to promote the historic fishing village.

Ferryden and Craig Community Council, retiring Angus Council member David May and professional gardener David Pullar, with support from various council officers, have been working very closely together for several months on the establishment of the vessel, which has been donated by Usan Salmon Fisheries.

The idea for having a salmon coble near the roundabout at the entrance to Ferryden came about as a way of promoting to visitors and locals alike that it is a historic fishing village and played a large part in Scotland’s famous salmon industry.

The boat was unveiled on Saturday with David Pullar leading some members of the community council and David May in planting up the boat with various annuals for impact.

A mixture of bee-friendly wild flowers seed were sown around the outside to bring colour to the entrance of the village and enhance the boat.

Gordon Brown, chairman of the community council, said: “Huge thanks are due to Usan Salmon Fisheries for not only donating the boat but for working with David Pullar, of Pullar Horticulture, on the installation of the boat near the Ferryden roundabout.

“We have been trying to get something at the entrance to the village ever since I joined the community council 11 years ago.

“It is great that we have finally achieved this.

“Already ideas are flooding in to enhance it even further.

“It is great to see so many people taking an interest in it.”

In the past the community council has organised several information boards in the older part of the village and up to Scurdie Ness Lighthouse which goes into detail of the history of the village and fishing in the area.

The next stage in the project is to name the vessel and the community council is calling on people in the area to suggest a name and to send their idea to Gordon Brown at gordoncbrown@talktalk.net.

The closing date for a suggestion is Friday, April 28, so that the community council members can discuss the suggestions at their May meeting.