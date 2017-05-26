Met Office issue weather warning for weekend

Heavy rain is forecast to wipe out the sunshine tomorrow across Scotland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Saturday from 1pm-3am saying heavy rain will spread north across the country.

The worst affected area will be the northwest where 30-40mm is likely over a wide area.

Where the heaviest downpours occur, there could be more than 60mm locally.

Rain will become persistent and heavy at times on Saturday afternoon and evening. Some torrential thundery outbreaks are likely in places, leading to some localised flooding, especially on the roads where some travel disruption may occur.

For most areas, the chief forecaster’s assessment said: “Skies will brighten following a band of showery rain, though rising temperatures will cause heavy showers to develop.

“Whilst many will miss the worst, some places could see 20-30mm in an hour or less. The risk of this looks slightly higher across Scotland than across England or Northern Ireland.”