Montrose Basin Visitor Centre investment welcomed

A five-figure investment at Montrose Basin Visitor Centre has been welcomed by local politicians.

The centre closed on New Year’s Day for its displays to be given a fresh new look and screens showing footage of local wildlife to be installed.

Councillor David May

The improvement project has received a £37,800 award from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The works are expected to take around six weeks.

Montrose Councillor David May said the funding was a testament to the staff.

He added: “I’m a big fan of the visitor centre at the Basin.

Mairi Evans, MSP for Angus North and Mearns.

“The staff there do a fantastic job.

“As a visitor, I know you can get wonderful views and the staff are very good at pointing out the particular wildlife there.

“Any money spend there will hopefully make it more attractive for visitors.

“The signage throughout the centre and outside in the various hides are all first class.”

Mairi Evans, MSP for Angus North and Mearns, also welcomed the project.

She said: “This award is absolutely fantastic news and I very much welcome the investment in the Montrose Basin Visitor Centre from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

“This will be an added boost to the local economy with the centre already attracting 12,000 visitors a year, and it will not only benefit the visitor centre and Montrose, but the wider Angus economy as a whole.

“I very much look forward to seeing the new and improved centre.

“When it reopens in February, visitors will be able to learn even more about the fantastic diversity of wildlife that lives in the area.”