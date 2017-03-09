The seal pup that likes being rescued!

There has been an increase in the number of reports of seal pups apparently stranded on Angus foreshores.

On Sunday, for example, one was found at Ferryden in some distress, and had to be rescued.

Local lass Jade Smith was told that a pup was on the beach and the first advice she was given was to go back in the morning and see if it was still there.

However, she had another look later and not only was it still there but it was showing signs of dehydration and infection. This time she made contact with the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) whose lady volunteers made their way to Ferryden.

They decided that the pup had not simply been parked by its mother for later collection, and noticed that it had a tag to indicate that it had been rescued before! Indeed, they were fairly certain that they had rescued it at Lunan Bay a few weeks ago.

They herded it into a box, following the rule not to touch a wild animal, particularly one with sharp teeth, and transported it to their sanctuary to be nursed back to health.

Jade’s mother, Mrs Shirley Smith, believes that everyone should know about the BDMLR, and said: “If you see a seal pup alone on the shore, do not approach it. The BDMLR number during office hours is 01825 765546; at other times it is 07787 433412.”

BDMLR’s rescuers are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Not only are they contacted by the other emergency services, but also train their staff. Although their name mentions divers, you don’t have to be a diver to be a supporter or medic!

Full training is given and information can be found on their website, http://www.bdmlr.org.uk