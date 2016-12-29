False alarm with good intent

Both Broughty Ferry RNLI lifeboats were called out late last night (Wednesday 28 December) following a report of a person in the water off Riverside Drive, Dundee.

The volunteer lifeboat crews were alerted just after 10.30pm and with the assistance of a volunteer shore crew the inshore lifeboat was making its way to the incident five minutes later, followed by the All weather lifeboat Elizabeth of Glamis shortly afterwards.

Soon after arriving on scene a ball was discovered floating in the water near to the area where the person was reported. This is what is believed to have caused the confusion. The lifeboat crews conducted a search of the area with no one found. The lifeboats were then stood down by The Coastguard Service.

Both lifeboats were returned to station by 11.10pm and were made ready for any further calls.