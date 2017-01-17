Former Montrose band pipe-major looking for book owner

A former pipe-major is hoping to reunite a case of pipe books with its original owner.

Helen McNab, who was pipe-major for the Montrose Pipe Band, first received the books 15 or 16 years ago but hasn’t been able to return them to the owner.

She believes the person who had the books either has the first or second name ‘Scott’ from the Montrose area who may now be in his 40s, and had only attended around three of the band meetings at the Scott Jubilee Hall. She said: “I’m trying to trace who he is. It’s not right that I keep them. They are very old, and the case they are in is very old too. They are obviously of sentimental value. There is a very early edition of Logan’s Piping Tutor. Some of the books are dated from the 1930/1940s.”

One of the books is from an army regiment, so Helen suspects the owner, or one of his family members, may have a military background. Are you the owner of the books? Or do you know who they belong to? Get in touch with us by emailing news@montrosereview.com