Glamis Proms 2017 line up announced

Glamis Proms is delighted to announce the artists taking to the stage for this year’s lavish concert and promise a spectacular evening of beautiful music featuring The Glamis Prom Orchestra.

Casualty and Holby City star Lee Mead (Any Dream Will Do, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Wicked, Legally Blond), Broadway singing sensation Christina Bianco (Me Myself & Everyone Else), Jai McDowall (Britain’s Got Talent) and the glorious voices of 8-piece choir Soul Nation will all be appearing. Glamis Proms will also be announcing another very special guest who will join the line-up for this year. The Glamis audience can expect an exciting medley of hits from all the best-loved musicals plus a few surprises thrown in too and the stars of the show are looking forward to performing in such a beautiful setting at Glamis Castle.

Christina Bianco and Lee Mead are among the performers at Glamis Proms.

Television star and west end heart-throb Lee Mead is ready for his first trip to Glamis. He said: “I am beyond excited to have been asked to sing at the Glamis Prom this year and to be back singing once again in Scotland, which is just so beautiful. I can’t think of a better setting to sing with an orchestra. It’s going to be a very special evening. One to remember - see you all there!”

Set against the stunning backdrop of Glamis Castle, music lovers can purchase gazebo pitches and will be permitted to bring their own picnics to enjoy some al fresco food and drink. As always, concert go-ers will be encouraged to ramp up the glamour for the occasion.

Tickets for Glamis Prom are on sale now www.glamisprom.com