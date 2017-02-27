Additional £18.5m allocated to Tayside health services

An additional £18.5 million will be allocated to NHS Tayside in the coming financial year, Health Secretary Shona Robison has announced.

The increase represents an uplift of 2.6 per cent, bringing the the health authority’s overall funding to £717.6 million.

For NHS Tayside this includes an additional £8 million to bring the board within 1 per cent of parity under the NHS funding formula, known as NRAC. The increase includes £7.8 million for investment in social care as part of the continuing integration of health and social care to ensure that people have the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

In addition, NHS Tayside will receive a share of £128 million to help support delivery of service reform.

This extra funding will support the redesign of services so the NHS can meet the challenges of an ageing population.

Ms Robison said: “This settlement represents a substantial additional investment in health services. I am also clear that this investment must be accompanied with service reform. We recognise that our growing elderly population means we need to shift the focus of care towards the community, and that is what we’ll continue to do. This reform will enable us to support more people to remain independent for as long as possible.”